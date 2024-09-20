It's overwhelming to be a person with a brain in the year 2024. This goes without saying, and we all know that our beloved screens only make it worse — but this is the fate that has befallen us. Even if your attention span is shorter-lived than the Jane's Addiction reunion, the week's best new Canadian music is very much worth consideration. Ready to lock in?

Our Lady Peace are celebrating 30(!) years as a band with new single "Sound the Alarm," and the Beaches reckon with idolatry on "Jocelyn," while Quebecois star-in-the-making Naomi leads her new album with a "Good Trip."

This week in album releases, long-awaited new records from Nelly Furtado (7) and Sunset Rubdown (Always Happy to Explode) have finally arrived after respective seven- and 15-year waits, as well as LPs from Halifax DIY scene-stealer Kelly McMichael (After the Sting of It), P:ano (ba ba ba), daysormay, JJ Wilde and Kim Beggs.

Elsewhere, Pantayo's Louie Sanchez strikes out on their own, but Sunnsetter isn't alone in feeling fear coming in waves. Meanwhile, Dorothea Paas returns bearing "Autumn Roses," and Housewife is the life of the pity party.

