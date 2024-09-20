Naomi — the rising QuéPop force heavily inspired by 2000s R&B and Caribbean rhythms — has announced the upcoming release of her sophomore album, previewed by new single "Good Trip."

Un coin sombre pour danser arrives October 11 via Bravo musique. It follows the mononymous Quebecois artist's eponymous 2022 debut, which was featured in Exclaim!'s Staff Picks, and features recent singles "Sérieux" and "Phénomène."

"For me, this album is a story of femininity and an alter-ego: the woman who exists in the eyes of others and the one who exists towards oneself," Naomi said of the record, the title of which translates to "a dark corner to dance."

"It is an exploration of dissociation in the face of the trials I have experienced, of the discovery of the community, of pleasure and tears, sometimes simultaneously," she continued. "It was born from a deep introspection in my late twenties that offered me a new perspective on myself, my queer identity, and the way in which this identity and these experiences have shaped me."

Of the new single, the singer-songwriter added, "It's a really personal song for me, an exploration of the end of the night, when the sun comes out and you find yourself regretting the decisions you made in the euphoria of the moment." Give the morning-after anthem a listen below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Un coin sombre pour danser:

1. Pleurer sur le dancefloor

2. Première chance (avec Nissa Seych)

3. Dalí

4. Do to Me

5. Good Trip

6. Ultimatum

7. Sérieux

8. Phénomène

9. Table tournante

10. Long métrage

Pre-order Un coin sombre pour danser.