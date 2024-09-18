Revered Toronto scene staple Dorothea Paas has announced the upcoming release of her sophomore album, led by the new single "Autumn Roses."

Think of Mist arrives November 15 via Telephone Explosion. It's the eagerly anticipated follow-up to the folk singer-songwriter's 2021 debut Anything Can't Happen, which impressively landed on both Exclaim!'s Best Albums and Best Songs lists that year. While she hasn't shared any solo material since, Paas has had a hand in releases from Jane Inc, Heaven for Real, Kiwi Jr., Badge Époque Ensemble, poolblood and U.S. Girls, to name a few.

Our first taste of her new material comes in the form of "Autumn Roses," the record's wispy, oscillating lead single, which manages to weave lines from Anton Chekov's Uncle Vanya and Thomas Mann's The Magic Mountain into a harmonically delectable folk-pop breeze.

"This song is about the sickening, invigorating feeling of falling for someone, and how pain and affliction contour the sweetness of love, giving it more depth and vitality," Paas explained. "It can be so embarrassing to reveal yourself to someone, especially when you fear rejection; but I always say that anything worth doing lies on the other side of possible humiliation!"

Listen to "Autumn Roses" below, where you can also find the Think of Mist tracklist.



Think of Mist:

1. My Hand Creates Ripples on the Surface of the Water

2. Autumn Roses

3. Night picture

4. Diver

5. Maybe I'll Fade

6. Made of Mist (interlude)

7. Whatever That Means

8. Resolve

9. No Metaphor

10. Locked

