Our Lady Peace are currently celebrating 30 years as a band on a cross-Canada tour, but a concert in their hometown of Toronto was suspiciously omitted from their plans — until now. The band have announced a Budweiser Stage gig with Collective Soul on July 24.

With additional support from Wintersleep and Greylin James Rue, OLP will spend an unforgettable night at the amphitheatre this summer. "The OLP30 Tour is in full swing, and these are some of the most inspired shows the band has played," Raine Maida said in a press release. "We can't wait to bring it to the Bud Stage this summer. LFGGGGG!"

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 28) at 10 a.m. ET, with presales getting underway tomorrow (February 25) through Thursday (February 27). Find the band's updated itinerary below, and check out more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Our Lady Peace 2025 Tour Dates:

02/19 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

02/20 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

02/22 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place *

02/23 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre *

02/24 Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre *

02/27 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre *

02/28 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *

03/02 Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens *

03/04 St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre *^

03/05 Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre *^

03/07 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *^

03/08 London, ON - Budweiser Gardens *^

03/10 Laval, QC - Place Bell *^

03/12 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre *^

03/13 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *+

07/24 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *^&

* with Collective Soul

^ with Wintersleep

+ with Ash Molloy

& with Greylin James Rue