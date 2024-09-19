Toronto-based multi-instrumentalist Eirene Cloma has announced their debut EP as Louie Sanchez. The self-titled effort arrives on November 8 through Next Door Records.

A member of queer Kulintang ensemble Pantayo, Cloma's EP finds them striking out on their own to explore country, folk and soul palettes.

"At the beginning, I thought I'd make a country album," Cloma said in a release. "And then producer [Fiver's Simone Schmidt] asked me, 'Well, what is country?' which got me thinking about how to make this record really sound like me."

Today, the artist shares a preview of the record in lead track "One Thing I Can Afford," which was co-written with Elysse Cloma. It also features Laura C. Bates on fiddle, Lucas Gadke on electric bass and upright bass, Casey Mecija singing background vocals and Justin Ruppel on drums.

Louie Sanchez describes the track as "a song about consent, communication, and intimacy in relationships."

They continued:

Co-written with my sister Elysse Cloma (Clara Sanchez) when we were both entering new relationships. Originally an R&B arrangement with Rhodes piano and two-part harmonies. This recording is like a psychedelic folk song with breezy layers of rhythms and textures that pull apart and come together at times throughout the song.

Watch the video for "One Thing I Can Afford" below, where you can also find the EP's tracklist.



Louie Sanchez:

1. One Thing I Can Afford

2. Come Home Tonight

3. I Want You to Notice Me

4. Here with Me Now

