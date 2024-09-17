Housewife — the pop-rock project of Toronto-based singer-songwriter Brighid Fry — has impressed a lot of people (including James Gunn) with the steady stream of whip-smart, catchy hooks they've put out over the past couple of years. Fry returns today with their third single of 2024, "Life of the Party."

Following recent tracks "Wasn't You" and "I Lied," Fry wrote "Life of the Party" with Mikky Ekko and Aaron C Harmon. "'Life of the Party' is the closest I'll ever get to making the music 13-year-old emo me wanted to make," the singer-songwriter said of the song, which embraces some darker textures than the punchy brightness that characterizes a lot of Housewife material while maintaining a wet-pavement gleam. "It's a total self-pity fest, which is sometimes exactly what you need!"

"I totally love my job, but I think sometimes people make a lot of assumptions about me based on the fact that I'm a musician," they explained. "People see me on stage and assume that I'm this super confident person living a super glamorous life, and that is just not the case. Once I get off stage, I am a very anxious person who doesn't like being the centre of attention — so I wanted to write a song about balancing people's opinions of me with how I actually feel about myself."

"Life of the Party" feels like some good old-fashioned holler-along catharsis. Give it a listen below, where you'll also find Housewife's upcoming Canadian tour itinerary.



Housewife 2024 Tour Dates:

09/28 Montreal, QC - Le Ministère | POP Montreal

11/06 Vancouver, BC - Fox Theatre %

11/07 Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar %

11/09 Calgary, AB - Modern Love %

11/10 Edmonton, AB - The Buckingham %

11/15 Winnipeg, MB - Side Stage %

11/20 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall %

11/21 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club %

11/29 Halifax, NS - The Marquee %

% with Reuben and the Dark