Halifax's Devarrow Announces New Album 'Heart Shaped Rock,' Shares "Likewise"

Devarrow — the moniker of Halifax musician and producer Graham Ereaux — has announced a new album, previewed today by lead single "Likewise."

Heart Shaped Rock is due October 4 via Paper Bag Records. It follows April's surprise-released A Long & Distant Wave, as well as Devarrow's 2019 self-titled album. It was recorded in the artist's converted school bus turned music studio and dives deep into the introspection of his rural coastal lifestyle as a carpenter and avid surfer.

New single "Likewise" arrives alongside a video directed by Riley Lamarche. "Reflecting the ethos of the song and its somewhat abstract and meaningless inception, the video came about in a similar fashion," Ereaux said of the track. "Abandoning strong narratives, Riley focused more on producing a video that feels abstract while still being human. It's about small-town life, but also not; it's about being an outsider, but also not; it's about nothing and a lot, all at the same time."

The song is a rollicking ditty deftly expanded beyond its acoustic core with percussive edge, featuring a wail-along hook and a sumptuous string section in the bridge as Ereaux scales new vocal peaks. Listen to "Likewise" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Heart Shaped Rock:

1. Lightning Bolt

2. Likewise

3. Heart Shaped Rock

4. Together Again

5. Holy Ghost

6. Pictures

7. Half of You

8. Bus Baby

9. Falling into Pieces

10. Help Me

11. All the Little Things

12. Talking Shit

13. Come Again

Pre-order Heart Shaped Rock.