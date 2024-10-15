Father John Misty is gearing up to release Mahashmashana next month, and has now announced a slate of 2025 North American tour dates featuring support from Destroyer — including a single Canadian concert in Toronto next February.

The tour kicks off on February 12 in Chattanooga, TN, as the only stop on the run without an assist from Destroyer. Dan Bejar will be on board from that point forward, including when FJM makes his lone venture to Canada to play Toronto's Massey Hall on February 21. From there, he'll finish the stint stateside on March 1 Washington, D.C., before heading overseas.

Tickets go on sale Friday (October 18), with presales getting underway tomorrow (October 16) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full list of dates below, as well as latest album preview "She Cleans Up."



Father John Misty 2025 Tour Dates:

02/12 Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

02/13 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

02/14 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

02/15 Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall *

02/17 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! *

02/18 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore *

02/19 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

02/21 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

02/22 Boston, MA - MGM *

02/23 Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center *

02/25 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre *

02/28 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia *

03/01 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem *



* with Destroyer