The Saints' original members (sans the late Chris Bailey) reformed in 2024 to perform their classics across Australia, and now, the band have mapped out a slew of international dates, including a lone Canadian show.

Now operating as the Saints '73-'78, guitarist Ed Kuepper and drummer Ivor Hay are joined in the lineup by "honorary Saints" singer Mark Arm of Mudhoney, former Birthday Party/Bad Seeds guitarist Mick Harvey and bassist Peter Oxley of Australia's Sunnyboys. The newly formed quintet are picking up where the band left off in the '70s, planning to perform material from (I'm) Stranded (1977), Eternally Yours (1978) and Prehistoric Sounds (1978) on the road.

"The Saints' first three albums rank among the best records ever made," Arm shared in a release. "They have been a part of my life since stumbling upon them in the early '80s. Their influence looms large in Mudhoney world. I am stoked, stunned, and humbled that I get to join in on this Rock 'n' Roll Reality Camp with Ed, Ivor, Peter and Mick!"

After a pair of dates in New Zealand (October 31 and November 1), the band will head to North America, first performing along the West Coast, and then making their way east. After hitting up Chicago on November 11, they'll cross the border into Toronto for a November 13 show at the Phoenix. It'll be back to the States, and then to the UK and Europe in the following weeks. See the schedule below.

Chimers will support on select dates. Get your tickets here.

The Saints '73-'78 2025 Tour Dates:

10/31 Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

11/01 Wellington, New Zealand - MeowNui

11/05 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

11/06–07 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

11/08 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

11/09 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

11/11 Chicago, IL - Cabaret Metro

11/13 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/14 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/15 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/21 Bristol, UK - Trinity

11/22 Leeds, UK - Project House

11/23 Glasgow, UK - Garage

11/24 Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11/26 London, UK - Electric Ballroom

11/28 Stockholm, Sweden - Debasser Strand

11/29 Malmo, Sweden - Plan B.

11/30 Berlin, Germany - Astra