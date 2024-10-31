Woodstove Music & Arts Festival is an annual event that will bring local indie acts to the Vancouver Island town of Cumberland from November 1 to 3, with a lineup full of Canadian talent.

Performers largely (but not entirely) hail locally from BC. The lineup includes Janky Bungag, Empanadas Ilegales, Pranatricks, Devarrow, Stephen Hamm: Theremin Man, Anna Katerina and more. See the full lineup here.

Weekend passes for adults are already sold out, but day passes are still available for two of the three days.

Get more information about camping, tickets and other festival details at Woodstove's website.