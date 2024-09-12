Organizers behind Nova Scotia Music Week (NSMW) have now unveiled the full programming details for the 2024 edition, set to take place from November 7 to 10 in Wolfville/Mtapan.

Among the dizzying array of local acts and those from across the country are Tush, Rich Aucoin, Loviet, Alana Yorke, P'tit Belliveau, Good Dear Good, Alanna Matty, Sluice, Devarrow, Jah'Mila, Leanne Hoffman, Reeny, Burry and Customer Service, many of whom you may recognize from Exclaim!'s New Faves or Class Of series.

Delegate passes, festival wristbands and day passes are all on sale now here. Visit the NSMW website for the full schedule of performances.