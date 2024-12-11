One of the big national news stories this morning is the Bank of Canada cutting key interest rates down to 3.25 percent in an effort to make life more affordable for Canadians. It's not much, but it's something! For whatever reason, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has weighed in on the matter.

In response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's post about the 50-basis point interest rate cut on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the nu metal frontman wrote, "Nice."

Born in Jacksonville, FL, and raised in Gastonville, NC, Durst is very much an American citizen — he presumably lives somewhere in California now, although he sold a Los Angeles property in 2013 and reportedly lost another to the 2018 wildfires — but maybe he's one of the many currently interested in fleeing the country?

Limp Bizkit have spent the last few months embroiled in a lawsuit with Universal Music Group (UMG) over an alleged $200 million USD in unpaid royalties — which the label called a "fallacy."

"We believe UMG is using a typical, formulaic, well-trodden strategy of reaching for any escape route by desperately grasping at technicalities," the band's legal team told Exclaim!, sticking to the filing's claim that Universal had "designed and implemented royalty software and systems that were deliberately designed to conceal artists' royalties and keep those profits for itself."