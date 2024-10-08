Limp Bizkit have sued against Universal Music Group (UMG), claiming that the company has deliberately withheld what could "easily surpass" $200 million USD in royalties from them.

Filed today in Los Angeles's Central District and reviewed by Variety, the lawsuit alleges that, amidst the nu-metal institution's growing resurgence in popularity, they haven't been paid what they believe they're owed. In fact, the Fred Durst-led band claim that the label has never intended on paying them, and has "designed and implemented royalty software and systems that were deliberately designed to conceal artists' royalties and keep those profits for itself."

Despite having their heyday in the late '90s and early 2000s, Limp Bizkit allege that they're currently amassing "millions of streaming users per month," as well as "selling out arenas" and "headlining major festivals" without having made "any new music" (since 2021's STILL SUCKS, at least).

Durst obtained new legal representation in April of this year, explaining that he had never received any money for the band's recent exploits. UMG reportedly told the frontman's representatives that the royalty payments have been withheld due to the approximately $43 million the company had spent on Limp Bizkit over the years that it hadn't yet recouped.

When Durst contacted the former owner of Flip Records, which initially signed the band in 1996 before their deal with Interscope in 2000, he told the musician that Flip was receiving millions of dollars due to renewed interest in the band — assets they claim have grown 68 percent in 2024, following a steady growth by 30 to 40 percent in the years prior.

The band are seeking at least $20 million in damages for breach of contract, fraudulent concealment, copyright infringement and more, with Durst additionally seeking to void their contracts with UMG and his own Flawless Records. While UMG declined Variety's request for comment, representatives for Limp Bizkit said the complaint speaks for itself.