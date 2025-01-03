This Limp Bizkit-Themed Beer Sadly Doesn't Taste Like Hotdog Water

Hopefully it doesn't turn you into this dude who's a drunk and a prick

Photo via @celestialbeerworks on Instagram

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Jan 3, 2025

It's been a big few months for nu-metal-adjacent beers, and now Limp Bizkit is (unofficially) jumping on the bandwagon thanks to the Dallas, TX, brewery Celestial Beerworks.

The aptly named brew Fred Thirst is a West Coast IPA clocking in at 7 percent ABV. It's hopped with Citra and Mosiac, and its can is adorned with a flock of Fred Dursts giving the shocker over a pink backdrop, because of course.

If it's just one of those days where you want a hazy IPA to forget that everything is fucked and everybody sucks, unfortunately, you're out of luck unless you're in the Dallas area. Get FOMO by checking it out below.

MusicNewsPop and Rock

Tour Dates

April 24, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage