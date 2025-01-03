It's been a big few months for nu-metal-adjacent beers, and now Limp Bizkit is (unofficially) jumping on the bandwagon thanks to the Dallas, TX, brewery Celestial Beerworks.

The aptly named brew Fred Thirst is a West Coast IPA clocking in at 7 percent ABV. It's hopped with Citra and Mosiac, and its can is adorned with a flock of Fred Dursts giving the shocker over a pink backdrop, because of course.

If it's just one of those days where you want a hazy IPA to forget that everything is fucked and everybody sucks, unfortunately, you're out of luck unless you're in the Dallas area. Get FOMO by checking it out below.