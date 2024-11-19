Following the departure of longtime percussionist Tim "Herb" Alexander last month, Primus have issued an open call for a new drummer to replace him.

The now-duo of bassist-vocalist Les Claypool and guitarist Larry "Ler" LaLonde posted a statement to Instagram last night (November 18), announcing that they were accepting submissions "from all points in the universe" to fill Alexander's position.

"Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world," the post reads. "Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must."

Interested parties can submit their resumes and a recent video performance to drumsearch@primusville.com. Notably, the top comment on the post is from Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, who wrote, "Les, I've got THE drummer for ya!!" A candidate with his endorsement is almost guaranteed to know how to break stuff.