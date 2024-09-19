Metallica have expanded their M72 World Tour into 2025 with a North American leg, including two nights in Toronto.

The thrash legends will play Rogers Centre on April 24 and 26. They will be supported by Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies on the first of those nights, and Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills on the second.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

Back in 2023, guitarist Kirk Hammett suggested that Metallica wouldn't play Toronto for at least three years — a prediction that thankfully hasn't come true.

Metallica 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

09/20/24 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

09/22/24 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27/24 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

09/29/24 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

12/13/24 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

04/12/25 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

04/19/25 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *

04/24/25 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

04/26/25 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +

05/01/25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *

05/03/25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +

05/07/25 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *

05/09/25 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

05/11/25 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

05/23/25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +

05/25/25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

05/28/25 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *

05/31/25 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *

06/03/25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

06/06/25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +

06/08/25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

06/14/25 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *

06/20/25 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium +

06/22/25 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium *

06/27/25 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +

06/29/25 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *



* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support