Nearly a year to the day of its release, Danny Brown has delivered a deluxe edition of his sixth studio album Quaranta.

The Exclaim! cover star has added six new tracks to Quaranta, which we named among the best albums of 2023.

Bonus tracks "Cheaters" and "Keep It to Me" were produced by Brown's fellow Detroit legends in Black Milk and Black Noi$e, while instrumentals for "Tantor," "Jenn's Terrific Vacation," "Y.B.P." and "Dark Sword Angel" round out the new inclusions. Hear Quaranta's deluxe edition in the player below, where you'll also find Brown's recent visuals for "Dark Sword Angel."

Earlier this week, Brown shared he had entered "album mode" in the studio with Toronto's 8485. He's currently on tour in Canada, making stops in Halifax, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton ahead of joining hardcore crushers Knocked Loose for dates in the US.