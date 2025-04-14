April snowstorms bring, we hope, gorgeous May flowers. As we wait for spring to finally show itself for longer than two days, we can take solace in some cracking streaming options to keep us preoccupied.

This month, notable Hollywood names like Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Jacob Elordi bring us shows that contemplate death in the face of cancer and wartime, as well as an unexpected battle between the importance of art and medicine, while Viola Davis and Tom Hardy find their talents underused (the former more so than the latter). But it's a British Netflix show that deserves our attention the most.

Tune In: Adolescence

(Netflix)

Filming each episode in one continuous shot, co-creator Stephen Graham uses the stylistic device that made his 2021 film Boiling Point (directed and co-written by Philip Barantini) a massive success. Across four episodes, Adolescence follows the arrest and detention of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by an extraordinary Owen Cooper), who is accused of murdering his classmate. Filled with stunning performances and led by precision pacing and tone, the series has elevated itself beyond being a buzzed-about Netflix property and become a political and social talking point. Its themes have touched a nerve with audiences around the world, as misogyny among a younger generation takes hold amidst a wave of "red pill" influencers online. The hype is real with this one, folks.

Tune In: Dying for Sex

(Disney+)

Facing down death will understandably bring about feelings of regret and what ifs. For Michelle Williams's Molly in Dying for Sex, it's not enough orgasms had, not enough sexual caution thrown to the wind. What begins as a relatively broad-stroke comedic look at a dire situation evolves throughout eight episodes into a genuinely moving series about life and living. Williams and co-star Jenny Slate put forward arguably the best performances of their careers in a limited series that is simultaneously heavy-hearted and an entirely pleasant viewing experience.

Turn Off: G20

(Prime Video)

In spite of strong performances from Viola Davis and Anthony Starr, G20 never quite takes off. The premise of infiltrating a convention filled with world leaders where the American president plays hero has been done to death, and while the film attempts to update the premise with AI and digital currency, the twists remain predictable and dull. A film that could've been an action-packed romp takes itself far too seriously to be any fun, and yet remains too silly to be taken seriously.

Tune In: Grand Tour

(MUBI)

When a British civil servant (Gonçalo Waddington) decides to abandon his fiancée Molly (Crista Alfaiate) on their wedding day, he sets off on a contemplative escape. Molly, with her own charming density and odd laughter, embarks on her own journey, following him across Southeast and East Asia to hold him to his matrimonial promise. Grand Tour offers a playful travelogue and a history lesson of early 20th century Asia and British colonial rule, while also playing with the lyricism of wish fulfillment. It's a beguiling film with an incredible flourish of a conclusion that drowns itself in atmosphere to give it life.

Turn Off: MobLand

(Paramount+)

On the surface, this series has everything: Guy Ritchie-directed English and Irish gangsters, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Tom Hardy — what more could we ask for? Turns out, just a little bit more. Only three episodes into the series, MobLand lacks a certain spark to keep interest going. The performances and overall premise of the show — with two London gangs at war — keep the series from getting dire. However, given the sheer amount of shows and films available these days, MobLand doesn't build enough of a case to certify it as must-see.

Tune In: The Narrow Road to the Deep North

(Prime Video)

Starring Australia's best and brightest members of New Hollywood, Jacob Elordi, Odessa Young and Olivia DeJonge tell the horrific story of how POWs built the Burma Railway during WWII under the terrorizing force of Imperial Japan. Director Justin Kurzel weaves a love story and character study amidst the dreadful landscape of war, with Elordi's Dorrigo Evans as a medic who uses the memories of a love affair as armour to survive the war, and is subsequently haunted by the war itself. The Narrow Road to the Deep North provides a window into a part of WWII not often discussed through a poetic and tragic romance that leaves an indelible mark.

Tune In: The Studio

(Apple TV+)

Seth Rogen loves film so much, he made an entire series skewering its current iteration. Playing the head of the fictional Continental Studios, Rogen and his filmmaking partner Evan Goldberg satirize practically every aspect of Hollywood, from the use of AI to celluloid purism and their misguided desire for "diverse" casting. Behind all of the jest, though, is an incredibly well-made series. Rogen and Goldberg directed all 10 episodes, copying (or perhaps stealing) the manic energy and camerawork of Birdman and showing off their cinematic acumen with rich visuals. (The noir-tinged Episode 4, "The Missing Reel," being a personal favourite.) Many of Rogen's Hollywood friends take part, creating a layer of realism to an otherwise elevated take on the sitcom.