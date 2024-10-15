Who had this on their 2024 bingo card? Toronto hyperpop artist 8485 (a.k.a. Eighty) — of Exclaim! New Faves and Class of 2022 fame — is in the studio with recent cover star Danny Brown.

As Eighty's dedicated legion of fans will be quick to let you know, the cybernetics-centric musician has yet to release a full-length album despite a prolific level of output since the project's launch in 2020. That might be changing now, and Brown seems to be involved.

Late yesterday (October 14), the rapper took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to share a photo of himself in the studio with Eighty and producer HOLLY. "Album mode," Brown wrote.

Of course, he could be referring to the follow-up to his own Quaranta, one of the best albums of 2023. Or they could both be working on a HOLLY release! Either way, something is certainly afoot — and we can't wait to hear what they're cooking up.