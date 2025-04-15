Hip-hop pioneer and Ottawa Redblacks fan Ice Cube has announced that he will be embarking on his first headlining arena tour in over a decade in celebration of his 40-year career.

The Truth to Power Tour will kick off in Brooklyn, NY, on September 4. Following a handful of US dates, Cube will make his way up to Vancouver for a performance at the Pacific Coliseum on September 20. He will return stateside two days later for another run of US dates before concluding the tour at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on October 9.

"Truth to Power is more than a tour — it's a 40-year celebration," the rapper shared in a statement. "The world needs truth. The people need power. And that's what my music brings. It's gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production, unlike anything I've ever done before."

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 18) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning tomorrow (April 16) at 10 a.m. local time using the code TRUTHTOPOWER.

See the full itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here and tour announcements here.



Ice Cube Tour Dates:

09/04 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

09/05 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

09/08 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

09/10 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

09/11 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

09/13 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

09/14 Austin, TX - Moody Center

09/16 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

09/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

09/19 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

09/20 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

09/22 Portland, OR - Moda Center

09/25 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

09/27 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

09/28 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

09/30 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

10/02 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

10/04 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

10/06 Chicago, IL - United Center

10/08 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

10/09 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena