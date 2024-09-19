Continuing to tour behind last year's excellent Quaranta, Danny Brown has announced five fall performances in Canada.

Having already brought his latest to Toronto and Vancouver earlier this year, the Exclaim! cover star will now turn his attention to the country's smaller cities.

Eastern Canadian shows come in Montreal, Halifax and Ottawa, ahead of two stops out west in Calgary and Edmonton. The gigs come ahead of Brown hopping on an American run with hardcore punishers Knocked Loose later this year.

Tickets for all shows are currently on sale via the artist's official website, and you can find Brown's complete itinerary below.

Revisit Exclaim!'s review of Quaranta, which we also named among the Best Albums of 2023. This year, Brown has collaborated with Alice Longyu Gao, Frost Children and Joey Valence & Brae.



Danny Brown 2024 Tour Dates:

10/17 Montreal, QC - Société des arts technologiques (SAT)

10/18 Halifax, NS - Light House Art Centre

10/20 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

10/21 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

10/22 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall