Dan Mangan is teasing a new album, and he's enlisting fans for help with its rollout campaign.

In an email to subscribers of his Reality Shield newsletter, Mangan revealed that he recorded an album last May in a cabin in the Ontario woods. "We didn't intend to make a record — just to be musical and have fun," he wrote. "Unexpectedly, lightning struck over and over, and we trust-fell into an impossibly special experience. To be part of that creative whirlwind was like nothing else I've ever experienced."

He has invited fans in Canada and the US to text an angel emoji to 310-347-4597, and he will send "special materials (teaser clips, posters. etc.) throughout the next few months and you can decide just how involved want to you get."

Mangan's most recent album was 2022's Being Somewhere. In 2024, he followed that up with the mixtape Being Elsewhere Mix, containing alternate arrangements, cover tunes and new material.