It's the second week of April, and this week's batch of new Canadian tour announcements includes multiple tours that will make their way across the country this year, as well as the first full-length 2026 tour booking, and two Toronto takeovers from PUP and Metallica.
Dave Bookman Tribute Concert with Members of U.S. Girls, Billy Talent, July Talk and More Tour Dates:
05/09 Toronto - The Garrison
Cymande Tour Dates:
07/25 Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Festival
07/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
07/29 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
Lucy Dacus with Julia Jacklin Tour Dates:
08/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Mac DeMarco Tour Dates:
09/24 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/03 Halifax, NS - Light House
12/04 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar
12/06 Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm
12/07 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
12/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
12/09 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
12/13 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
12/15 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
12/16 Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium
12/17 Calgary, AB - Mac Hall
12/19 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
The Marías with julie Tour Dates:
07/25 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Descendents and Buzzcocks with Mattstagraham Tour Dates:
08/27 Halifax, NS - Light House Art Centre
08/28 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
08/30 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
08/31 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre
09/02 Chicoutimi, QC - Cabaret de La Seugenéene
09/03 Quebec City, QC - Capitole Theatre
09/04 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
09/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
09/08 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
09/10 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
09/11 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
09/13 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
09/14 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Jo Passed Tour Dates:
05/08 Vancouver, BC - Green Auto
LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates:
08/22 Toronto, ON - History
08/23 Toronto, ON - History
Lifeguard Tour Dates:
07/04 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
07/05 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe
Little Big Town with Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne Tour Dates:
08/14 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Dan Mangan Tour Dates:
09/25 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
09/26 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre
10/01 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
10/03 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
10/10 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10/11 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
Metallica Toronto Takeover Dates:
04/25 Toronto, ON - TIFF Bell Lightbox with Kirk Hammett
04/25 Toronto, ON - The Lounge at Live Nation with Squindo
04/25 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground with Sandman
Tom Odell Tour Dates:
05/19 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
05/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
PUP Tour Dates:
07/13 Toronto, ON - House Show
07/14 Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dees's with Bad Waitress
07/15 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace with Solids
07/17 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall with Jeff Rosenstock (solo)
07/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall with Cadence Weapon
07/19 Toronto, ON - History with NOBRO
Jessie Reyez with RAHiiM Tour Dates:
11/21 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11/22 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11/24 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
11/25 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
11/27 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
11/28 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings
12/02 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
12/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Calum Scott 2026 Tour Dates:
03/23 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
04/26 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
04/28 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
04/29 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Slow Crush Tour Dates:
09/09 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz
09/10 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
TV on the Radio Tour Dates:
08/01 Toronto, ON - History