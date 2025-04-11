It's the second week of April, and this week's batch of new Canadian tour announcements includes multiple tours that will make their way across the country this year, as well as the first full-length 2026 tour booking, and two Toronto takeovers from PUP and Metallica.

Dave Bookman Tribute Concert with Members of U.S. Girls, Billy Talent, July Talk and More Tour Dates:

05/09 Toronto - The Garrison

Cymande Tour Dates:

07/25 Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Festival

07/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

07/29 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

Lucy Dacus with Julia Jacklin Tour Dates:

08/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Mac DeMarco Tour Dates:

09/24 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/03 Halifax, NS - Light House

12/04 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar

12/06 Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm

12/07 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

12/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

12/09 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

12/13 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

12/15 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

12/16 Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium

12/17 Calgary, AB - Mac Hall

12/19 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

The Marías with julie Tour Dates:

07/25 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Descendents and Buzzcocks with Mattstagraham Tour Dates:

08/27 Halifax, NS - Light House Art Centre

08/28 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

08/30 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

08/31 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre

09/02 Chicoutimi, QC - Cabaret de La Seugenéene

09/03 Quebec City, QC - Capitole Theatre

09/04 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

09/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09/08 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

09/10 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

09/11 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

09/13 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

09/14 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Jo Passed Tour Dates:

05/08 Vancouver, BC - Green Auto

LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates:

08/22 Toronto, ON - History

08/23 Toronto, ON - History

Lifeguard Tour Dates:

07/04 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

07/05 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe

Little Big Town with Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne Tour Dates:

08/14 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Dan Mangan Tour Dates:

09/25 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

09/26 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

10/01 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

10/03 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/10 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10/11 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

Metallica Toronto Takeover Dates:

04/25 Toronto, ON - TIFF Bell Lightbox with Kirk Hammett

04/25 Toronto, ON - The Lounge at Live Nation with Squindo

04/25 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground with Sandman

Tom Odell Tour Dates:

05/19 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

PUP Tour Dates:

07/13 Toronto, ON - House Show

07/14 Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dees's with Bad Waitress

07/15 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace with Solids

07/17 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall with Jeff Rosenstock (solo)

07/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall with Cadence Weapon

07/19 Toronto, ON - History with NOBRO

Jessie Reyez with RAHiiM Tour Dates:

11/21 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/22 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/24 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

11/25 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

11/27 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

11/28 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings

12/02 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

12/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Calum Scott 2026 Tour Dates:

03/23 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

04/26 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

04/28 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

04/29 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Slow Crush Tour Dates:

09/09 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

09/10 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

TV on the Radio Tour Dates:

08/01 Toronto, ON - History