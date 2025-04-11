This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including LCD Soundsystem, Mac DeMarco, PUP and More: April 11, 2025

Grab tickets for these upcoming Can't-Miss Concerts

Photo: Karen K. Tran

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Apr 11, 2025

It's the second week of April, and this week's batch of new Canadian tour announcements includes multiple tours that will make their way across the country this year, as well as the first full-length 2026 tour booking, and two Toronto takeovers from PUP and Metallica.

Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here and tour announcements here

Dave Bookman Tribute Concert with Members of U.S. Girls, Billy Talent, July Talk and More Tour Dates: 
05/09 Toronto - The Garrison

Cymande Tour Dates:
07/25 Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Festival
07/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
07/29 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

Lucy Dacus with Julia Jacklin Tour Dates:
08/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Mac DeMarco Tour Dates:
09/24 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/03 Halifax, NS - Light House
12/04 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar
12/06 Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm
12/07 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
12/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
12/09 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
12/13 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
12/15 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
12/16 Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium
12/17 Calgary, AB - Mac Hall
12/19 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

The Marías with julie Tour Dates:
07/25 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Descendents and Buzzcocks with Mattstagraham Tour Dates: 
08/27 Halifax, NS - Light House Art Centre
08/28 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
08/30 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
08/31 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre
09/02 Chicoutimi, QC - Cabaret de La Seugenéene
09/03 Quebec City, QC - Capitole Theatre
09/04 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
09/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
09/08 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
09/10 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
09/11 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
09/13 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
09/14 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Jo Passed Tour Dates:
05/08 Vancouver, BC - Green Auto

LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates:
08/22 Toronto, ON - History
08/23 Toronto, ON - History

Lifeguard Tour Dates:
07/04 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
07/05 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe

Little Big Town with Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne Tour Dates:
08/14 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Dan Mangan Tour Dates:
09/25 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
09/26 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre 
10/01 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
10/03 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre 
10/10 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10/11 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

Metallica Toronto Takeover Dates:
04/25 Toronto, ON - TIFF Bell Lightbox with Kirk Hammett
04/25 Toronto, ON - The Lounge at Live Nation with Squindo
04/25 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground with Sandman

Tom Odell Tour Dates:
05/19 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
05/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

PUP Tour Dates:
07/13 Toronto, ON - House Show 
07/14 Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dees's with Bad Waitress 
07/15 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace with Solids 
07/17 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall with Jeff Rosenstock (solo) 
07/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall with Cadence Weapon 
07/19 Toronto, ON - History with NOBRO 

Jessie Reyez with RAHiiM Tour Dates:
11/21 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11/22 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11/24 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
11/25 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
11/27 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
11/28 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings
12/02 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
12/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Calum Scott 2026 Tour Dates:
03/23 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
04/26 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
04/28 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
04/29 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Slow Crush Tour Dates:
09/09 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz
09/10 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

TV on the Radio Tour Dates:
08/01 Toronto, ON - History

MusicFeaturesJust AnnouncedCan't-Miss Concerts

Tour Dates

May 8, 2025

June 18, 2025

August 14, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage