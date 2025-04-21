Bilmuri — the self-described "dethcore/ambient/post-jazz" project helmed by former Attack Attack! vocalist Johnny Franck — has announced a North American tour, set to include both headlining concerts and festival appearances later this year. The itinerary includes a lone Canadian stop in Toronto come July.
The Summer Slammer Tour kicks off on June 15 with a festival set at Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo. From there, Franck will play a trio of headlining mid-July gigs ahead of another festival performance before making his lone venture to Canada to play Toronto's History on July 30. The remaining Bilmuri dates will happen stateside into October, with more yet to be announced.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 25), with presales beginning as soon as tomorrow (April 22) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as more upcoming concerts via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Bilmuri 2025 Tour Dates:
06/15 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
07/17 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
07/18 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
07/19 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
07/20 Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration
07/30 Toronto, ON - History
07/31 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/02 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
09/20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees
09/21 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
10/04 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock
10/05 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
10/08 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/14 Omaha, NE - The Admiral