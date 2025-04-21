Bilmuri — the self-described "dethcore/ambient/post-jazz" project helmed by former Attack Attack! vocalist Johnny Franck — has announced a North American tour, set to include both headlining concerts and festival appearances later this year. The itinerary includes a lone Canadian stop in Toronto come July.

The Summer Slammer Tour kicks off on June 15 with a festival set at Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo. From there, Franck will play a trio of headlining mid-July gigs ahead of another festival performance before making his lone venture to Canada to play Toronto's History on July 30. The remaining Bilmuri dates will happen stateside into October, with more yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 25), with presales beginning as soon as tomorrow (April 22) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as more upcoming concerts via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Bilmuri 2025 Tour Dates:

06/15 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

07/17 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

07/18 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

07/19 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

07/20 Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration

07/30 Toronto, ON - History

07/31 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

08/02 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

09/20 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees

09/21 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/04 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

10/05 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

10/08 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/14 Omaha, NE - The Admiral