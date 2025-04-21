What better way to kick off the regular five-day work week after a long weekend than with new shows to look forward to? The concerts you can't miss coming to the 416 this week include multiple two-day residencies, former Exclaim! cover stars, and Matty Matheson, Daniel Romano and Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil's hardcore supergroup.

Remi Wolf

History, April 21–22

Remi Wolf has big plans for her 2024 LP Big Ideas with a two-day stint in Toronto.

Spiritbox

Theatre at Great Canadian Casino, April 23

Recent Exclaim! cover stars Poppy Spiritbox are bringing the storm to the Great Canadian Casino on the Tsunami Sea tour alongside Loathe, Gel and Dying Wish.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Meridian Hall, April 23

O wow o wow, how wonderful it is that Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds will be stopping by Meridian Hall on their first North American tour in six years.

Metallica

Rogers Centre, April 24 & 26

Metallica have scheduled a complete Toronto takeover this week, including two shows at the Rogers Centre as well as additional activities on the 25, including a live discussion with guitarist Kirk Hammett, a performance by Metallica-licensed band Sandman, and a Q&A session with Metallica artist Squindo across various venues.

Soul Coughing

History, April 24

In the spirit of last year's live album LIVE 2024, alternative rockers Soul Coughing have brought back their original lineup for their lone Canadian date on their North American tour.

Lucy Dacus

Massey Hall, April 25–26

After taking the Exclaim! Questionnaire, Lucy Dacus recently revealed that she has seriously considered moving to Canada — hopefully her two-day stay at Massey Hall will feel just like home.

Change of Heart

Sound Garage, April 25–26

One of Exclaim!'s defining artists, Change of Heart will be hitting the stage at Toronto's newest venues to celebrate their first new LP in 27 years, In the Wreckage.

Pig Pen

Sneaky Dee's, April 25

Yes, chef! Celebrity chef and The Bear star Matty Matheson, Daniel Romano and Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil will make their on-stage debut as Pig Pen at Sneaky Dee's in peak Toronto hardcore fashion.

Turnover

Danforth Music Hall, April 27

Has it really been 10 years? Indie rockers Turnover are embarking on an anniversary tour to celebrate a decade of their excellent Peripheral Vision this month, kicking things off this week with the first show in Toronto.