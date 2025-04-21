Over 100 Canadian musicians have signed an open letter opposing Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre in next week's federal election.
The Weather Station, Allison Russell, Raffi, Charlotte Cornfield, Dan Mangan, Torquil Campbell, Jill Barber, Terra Lightfoot, Sister Ray and many more are among the signees of Music Votes to Stand Up for Canada's "Why We Must Stop Pierre Poilievre from Becoming Prime Minister" plea, published last Friday (April 18), which warns against the Poilievre's threats to public services, climate action, the CBC, reproductive rights, arts funding, and marginalized communities across the country.
"We want art, culture and music to unite us and to help us tap into the abundance of creativity, imagination, and ingenuity we have as a country so we can invest in rebuilding crumbling infrastructure, addressing the climate emergency and making a more equitable Canada," the letter reads. "To do that we need to elect progressive leaders who respect the arts and culture and want to use this moment to unite us. We urge Canadians to think critically, act collectively, and raise their voices for a more compassionate, inclusive, and sustainable Canada."
The signatories are urging voters to use strategic voting tools like Cooperate for Canada, Vote Well and Leadnow to help elect candidates that are best positioned to defeat the Conservative campaign, so that we can "wake up on April 29th feeling hopeful, united and committed to building a Canada that future generations will feel proud of."
Last week, Neil Young endorsed Liberal candidate Mark Carney, writing, "I believe you are the person our country needs to lead us through this crazy situation and bring us out the other side as a stronger, smarter, more resilient Canada, our core values of caring and fairness and generosity intact, along with our souls."
View the full list of signees of the Music Votes to Stand Up for Canada as of press time below, and fellow Canadian musicians can add their names here.
Allison Russell
Dan Mangan
The Weather Station
Raffi
Stephen Fearing
Torquil Campbell (Stars)
Charlotte Cornfield
Donna Grantis
Jill Barber
Terra Lightfoot
Maïa Davies
Caroline Marie Brooks (Good Lovelies)
Susan Passmore (Good Lovelies)
Haley Blais
Ken Whiteley
Abigail Lapell
Ella Coyes (Sister Ray)
Carleigh Aikins (Dwayne Gretzky)
Suzie Ungerleider
Veda Hille
Michael Olsen
Samantha Martin
Jenny Whiteley
Mathias Korn (The Burning Hell)
Brighid Fry (Housewife)
Adam Sturgeon - Status/Non-Status
boy wonder
Terra Spencer
Isabelle Banos (Ballsy)
Kylie V
Don Kerr
T. Thomason
Andrea Ramolo
Amanda Walther
Declan O'Donovan
Babe Corner
Sam Clark (Basset)
Tania Gill
Blanche I.
Carolyn Mark
JP Hoe
Braden Lam
Lia Kurihara (Lia Kuri, Afternoon Bike Ride)
Liz Cazzola (Tragedy Ann, The Lifers)
George Woodhouse (The Public Service)
Alex Millaire (Moonfruits)
Sarah Mangle
JoJo Worthington
Doohickey Cubicle
Luther Wright
Amber Goodwyn (Natural Sympathies)
Rupert Hudson (Orchid Orchestra)
Taylor Abrahamse
Alex Southey
Rachella Wred
Alex Maunders
Alexandria Maillot
Leena Rodriguez
Laura Simpson
Moira Demorest
Phillip Vonesh
Julia McDougall (Yawn)
David Vertesi
Sonia Deleo Music
Leigh Brown
Tica Holiday
Freya Milliken
Brendan McCarney
Adam Soloway
Kue Varo (Kue Varo & The Only Hopes)
Jonathan Bunce (Wavelength Music)
Moira & Claire
Jen Ochej
Nathan Lawr
Dee Dee Austin
Mia Kelly
Brenley MacEachern
Kaitlin Milroy (Moonfruits)
Nico Paulo
Katie DuTemple
Daniel Ledwell
Brookfield North
Devin Latimer
Richard Garvey
Dan Dwoskin
Samantha Wilson
Blair Packham
Geoff Arsenault
CJ Wiley
Denise Benson
Steph Yates
Anna Ruddick
Dave Meslin
Anna Wiebe
Eamon McGrath
Nick Fraser
Ben Grossman
Dominique R (Singer-songwriter)
Jessy Brunette
CC Walker (blunderspublik)
Mike Murley
Colleen Brown / Major Love
Lisa MacIsaac
Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor
Avery Dakin
Phil Dwyer C.M.
Taylor Janzen
Mallory Chipman
James Gordon
Evan Cartwright
Joanne Mackell
Ava Janzen (Vikki Minor)
Doug Green (New Enemies)
Dan Fortin
Billianne
Theresa Sokyrka
Kim Barlow
Robin Dann
Luke Wallace
Trevor Mann (Scenic Route to Alaska)
Stevie Tea
Tim Bovaconti (Burton Cummings)
Jane Lewis
Scott Merritt
Sarah Hiltz
Alex Whorms
John Mullane (In-Flight Safety/Future Dad)
Christopher Simmons
Kurt Swinghammer
Damian Abraham (Fucked Up)
Nick Zubeck
Liv Macqueen (The MacQueens)
Mike Trebilcock (The Killjoys)
Melanie Bednis (Casper Skulls)
Reuben Bullock (Reuben and the Dark)
Tania Joy Senior (Tania Joy)
Tara Kannangara
Rachael Cardiello (ZINNIA)
Lukas Pearse
Jorge Requena Ramos (The Mariachi Ghost)
Russell Louder
Stew Crookes