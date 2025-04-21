Over 100 Canadian musicians have signed an open letter opposing Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre in next week's federal election.

The Weather Station, Allison Russell, Raffi, Charlotte Cornfield, Dan Mangan, Torquil Campbell, Jill Barber, Terra Lightfoot, Sister Ray and many more are among the signees of Music Votes to Stand Up for Canada's "Why We Must Stop Pierre Poilievre from Becoming Prime Minister" plea, published last Friday (April 18), which warns against the Poilievre's threats to public services, climate action, the CBC, reproductive rights, arts funding, and marginalized communities across the country.

"We want art, culture and music to unite us and to help us tap into the abundance of creativity, imagination, and ingenuity we have as a country so we can invest in rebuilding crumbling infrastructure, addressing the climate emergency and making a more equitable Canada," the letter reads. "To do that we need to elect progressive leaders who respect the arts and culture and want to use this moment to unite us. We urge Canadians to think critically, act collectively, and raise their voices for a more compassionate, inclusive, and sustainable Canada."

The signatories are urging voters to use strategic voting tools like Cooperate for Canada, Vote Well and Leadnow to help elect candidates that are best positioned to defeat the Conservative campaign, so that we can "wake up on April 29th feeling hopeful, united and committed to building a Canada that future generations will feel proud of."

Last week, Neil Young endorsed Liberal candidate Mark Carney, writing, "I believe you are the person our country needs to lead us through this crazy situation and bring us out the other side as a stronger, smarter, more resilient Canada, our core values of caring and fairness and generosity intact, along with our souls."

View the full list of signees of the Music Votes to Stand Up for Canada as of press time below, and fellow Canadian musicians can add their names here.

Allison Russell

Dan Mangan

The Weather Station

Raffi

Stephen Fearing

Torquil Campbell (Stars)

Charlotte Cornfield

Donna Grantis

Jill Barber

Terra Lightfoot

Maïa Davies

Caroline Marie Brooks (Good Lovelies)

Susan Passmore (Good Lovelies)

Haley Blais

Ken Whiteley

Abigail Lapell

Ella Coyes (Sister Ray)

Carleigh Aikins (Dwayne Gretzky)

Suzie Ungerleider

Veda Hille

Michael Olsen

Samantha Martin

Jenny Whiteley

Mathias Korn (The Burning Hell)

Brighid Fry (Housewife)

Adam Sturgeon - Status/Non-Status

boy wonder

Terra Spencer

Isabelle Banos (Ballsy)

Kylie V

Don Kerr

T. Thomason

Andrea Ramolo

Amanda Walther

Declan O'Donovan

Babe Corner

Sam Clark (Basset)

Tania Gill

Blanche I.

Carolyn Mark

JP Hoe

Braden Lam

Lia Kurihara (Lia Kuri, Afternoon Bike Ride)

Liz Cazzola (Tragedy Ann, The Lifers)

George Woodhouse (The Public Service)

Alex Millaire (Moonfruits)

Sarah Mangle

JoJo Worthington

Doohickey Cubicle

Luther Wright

Amber Goodwyn (Natural Sympathies)

Rupert Hudson (Orchid Orchestra)

Taylor Abrahamse

Alex Southey

Rachella Wred

Alex Maunders

Alexandria Maillot

Leena Rodriguez

Laura Simpson

Moira Demorest

Phillip Vonesh

Julia McDougall (Yawn)

David Vertesi

Sonia Deleo Music

Leigh Brown

Tica Holiday

Freya Milliken

Brendan McCarney

Rachella Wred

Adam Soloway

Kue Varo (Kue Varo & The Only Hopes)

Jonathan Bunce (Wavelength Music)

Moira & Claire

Jen Ochej

Nathan Lawr

Dee Dee Austin

Mia Kelly

Brenley MacEachern

Kaitlin Milroy (Moonfruits)

Nico Paulo

Katie DuTemple

Daniel Ledwell

Brookfield North

Devin Latimer

Richard Garvey

Dan Dwoskin

Samantha Wilson

Blair Packham

Geoff Arsenault

CJ Wiley

Denise Benson

Steph Yates

Anna Ruddick

Dave Meslin

Anna Wiebe

Eamon McGrath

Nick Fraser

Ben Grossman

Dominique R (Singer-songwriter)

Jessy Brunette

CC Walker (blunderspublik)

Mike Murley

Colleen Brown / Major Love

Lisa MacIsaac

Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor

Avery Dakin

Phil Dwyer C.M.

Taylor Janzen

Mallory Chipman

James Gordon

Evan Cartwright

Joanne Mackell

Ava Janzen (Vikki Minor)

Doug Green (New Enemies)

Dan Fortin

Billianne

Theresa Sokyrka

Kim Barlow

Robin Dann

Luke Wallace

Trevor Mann (Scenic Route to Alaska)

Stevie Tea

Tim Bovaconti (Burton Cummings)

Jane Lewis

Scott Merritt

Sarah Hiltz

Alex Whorms

John Mullane (In-Flight Safety/Future Dad)

Christopher Simmons

Kurt Swinghammer

Damian Abraham (Fucked Up)

Nick Zubeck

Liv Macqueen (The MacQueens)

Mike Trebilcock (The Killjoys)

Melanie Bednis (Casper Skulls)

Reuben Bullock (Reuben and the Dark)

Tania Joy Senior (Tania Joy)

Tara Kannangara

Rachael Cardiello (ZINNIA)

Lukas Pearse

Jorge Requena Ramos (The Mariachi Ghost)

Russell Louder

Stew Crookes