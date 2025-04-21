Montreal's Pouzza Fest has long been a hub for all things punk — and the festival is exploring the full expanse of the genre for its 2025 edition, with acts that span the genre's heaviest, hookiest and folksiest extremes.

The festival is coming up next month from May 16 to 18, and with more than 150 bands on the bill, Exclaim! has narrowed down five of the must-see acts that the sonically diverse punk festival has on offer this year

Tickets for Pouzza Fest 2025 are on sale now.

Fucked Up

One of the most exploratory bands in hardcore, Fucked Up approach throat-tearing punk with a grand sense of ambition, complete with ornate arrangements and elaborate concepts. It's not often we get to write the words "hardcore punk rock opera" for anyone except Fucked Up.

NOBRO

Hometown faves NOBRO are coming to Pouzza Fest fresh off their JUNO Awards win for Set Your Pussy Free, which took home Rock Album of the Year earlier this spring. Expect garage rock bangers full of exuberant holler-along hooks.

The OBGMs

The OBMGs recently spoke with Exclaim! about the challenges of touring the US these days — which is why it's a great idea that the Toronto punks are staying within their home country for this appearance in support of their emotionally raw, soul-bearing new album SORRY, IT'S OVER.

Frank Turner

One of the best things about British folk punk Frank Turner — aside from his steady stream of albums that mix hook-heavy singer-songwriter anthems with the raw urgency of punk — is the way he seems to love Canada, and constantly seems to be announcing shows here. He's even on the new Joel Plaskett covers comp. Welcome to your home away from home, Frank!

Voivod

All hail Voivod! If there's one genre Quebec loves as much as punk, it's metal, and the province's very own Voivod have established themselves as one of Canada's longest-reigning heavy music titans. They celebrated their 40th anniversary with the album Morgöth Tales, consisting mostly of re-recordings from throughout their career.