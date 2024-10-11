Coldplay Add More Toronto Shows to 2025 North American Tour

They will now play four concerts at the new Rogers Stadium next July

BY Alex HudsonPublished Oct 11, 2024

Coldplay have announced North American tour dates in support of their new album, Moon Music.

The group will play shows in spring and summer of 2025, playing nine different cities — including a two-night stand in Toronto. They will play the brand-new Rogers Stadium on July 7 and 8 — confirming suspicions that the Oasis reunion tour shows will not be the ones to christen the venue.

UPDATE (10/11, 10:23 a.m. ET): Due to high demand, Coldplay have added not one, but two more Toronto shows on July 11 and 12. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 1 p.m. ET.

The opener has yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale on Friday (October 11) at noon local time, with presales happening that same day at 9 a.m.

Funnily enough, the show is actually billed as part of Coldplay's record-breaking, billion-dollar Music of the Spheres tour — named after their 2021 album. See the band's full international schedule below.

Coldplay 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

10/30 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium *
10/31 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium *
11/02 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium *
11/03 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium *
11/06 Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium *
11/07 Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium *
11/09 Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium *
11/10 Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium *
11/13 Auckland, Australia - Eden Park *
11/15 Auckland, Australia - Eden Park *
11/16 Auckland, Australia - Eden Park *
01/11 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Zayed Sports City Stadium ^
01/12 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Zayed Sports City Stadium ^
01/14 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Zayed Sports City Stadium ^
01/18 Mumbai, India - D Y Patil Sports Stadium
01/19 Mumbai, India - D Y Patil Sports Stadium
01/21 Mumbai, India - D Y Patil Sports Stadium
04/09 Hong Kong, China - Kai Tak Stadium
04/11 Hong Kong, China - Kai Tak Stadium
04/12 Hong Kong, China - Kai Tak Stadium
04/16 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium
04/18 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium
04/19 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium
04/22 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium
04/24 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium
04/25 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium
05/31 Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium
06/06 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
06/10 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
06/13 El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium
07/07 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
07/08 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
07/11 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
07/12 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
07/15 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
07/19 Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium
07/22 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
07/26 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
08/18 Hull, UK - Craven Park Stadium
08/19 Hull, UK - Craven Park Stadium
08/22 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
08/23 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
08/26 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
08/27 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
08/30 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
08/31 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
09/03 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
09/04 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
09/07 London, UK - Wembley Stadium
09/08 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

* with Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone
^ with Elyanna

