Coldplay have announced North American tour dates in support of their new album, Moon Music.

The group will play shows in spring and summer of 2025, playing nine different cities — including a two-night stand in Toronto. They will play the brand-new Rogers Stadium on July 7 and 8 — confirming suspicions that the Oasis reunion tour shows will not be the ones to christen the venue.

UPDATE (10/11, 10:23 a.m. ET): Due to high demand, Coldplay have added not one, but two more Toronto shows on July 11 and 12. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 1 p.m. ET.

The opener has yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale on Friday (October 11) at noon local time, with presales happening that same day at 9 a.m.

Funnily enough, the show is actually billed as part of Coldplay's record-breaking, billion-dollar Music of the Spheres tour — named after their 2021 album. See the band's full international schedule below.

Coldplay 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

10/30 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium *

10/31 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium *

11/02 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium *

11/03 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium *

11/06 Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium *

11/07 Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium *

11/09 Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium *

11/10 Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium *

11/13 Auckland, Australia - Eden Park *

11/15 Auckland, Australia - Eden Park *

11/16 Auckland, Australia - Eden Park *

01/11 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Zayed Sports City Stadium ^

01/12 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Zayed Sports City Stadium ^

01/14 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Zayed Sports City Stadium ^

01/18 Mumbai, India - D Y Patil Sports Stadium

01/19 Mumbai, India - D Y Patil Sports Stadium

01/21 Mumbai, India - D Y Patil Sports Stadium

04/09 Hong Kong, China - Kai Tak Stadium

04/11 Hong Kong, China - Kai Tak Stadium

04/12 Hong Kong, China - Kai Tak Stadium

04/16 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

04/18 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

04/19 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

04/22 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

04/24 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

04/25 Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

05/31 Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium

06/06 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

06/10 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

06/13 El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

07/07 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

07/08 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

07/11 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

07/12 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

07/15 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

07/19 Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium

07/22 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

07/26 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

08/18 Hull, UK - Craven Park Stadium

08/19 Hull, UK - Craven Park Stadium

08/22 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

08/23 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

08/26 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

08/27 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

08/30 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

08/31 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

09/03 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

09/04 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

09/07 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

09/08 London, UK - Wembley Stadium

* with Emmanuel Kelly, Ayra Starr, Shone

^ with Elyanna