Despite the fact that they are not a rock band (according to Bono, anyway), Coldplay and their bespoke stage pylons have officially broken the record for the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, Billboard reports.

The outfit helmed by Chris Martin — who, despite rumours circling earlier today, is still engaged to Dakota Johnson [via TMZ] — have sold over eight million tickets to their Music of the Spheres tour, earning upward of $945 million USD since the run kicked off in March 2022. Coldplay also beat their own eco-touring emissions goal with it, using 59 percent less carbon than their previous 2016–2017 tour.

The record for biggest rock tour was most recently held by Elton John for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour — a worldwide trek that spanned 330 concerts over the course of five years — as well as U2's U2 360 tour before it, and the Rolling Stones' A Bigger Bang tour before that.

Coldplay are still amid the third European leg of the Music of the Spheres tour, with a full 21 shows to go. At their show in Munich yesterday (August 15), they were joined by Pickering, ON's own Shawn Mendes to perform "Fix You."

With Music of the Spheres having been released all the way back in 2021, the band are also putting out a new album full of dentist office jams called Moon Music in seven weeks. They've now revealed the tracklist — which, unsurprisingly, includes at least one emoji (and a dizzying array of casing choices). You can check that out, as well as fan-shot footage of the performance with Mendes, below.



Moon Music:

1. MOON MUSiC

2. feelslikeimfallinginlove

3. WE PRAY (feat. Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & TINI)

4. JUPiTER

5. GOOD FEELiNGS (feat. Ayra Starr)

6. 🌈

7. iAAM

8. AETERNA

9. ALL MY LOVE

10. ONE WORLD