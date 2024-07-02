Childish Gambino Sets 'Bando Stone & the New World' Release Date, Shares "Lithonia"

The final Childish Gambino album arrives on July 19

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jul 2, 2024

Just yesterday (July 1), Donald Glover shared the trailer for Bando Stone & the New World — a film he directed and stars in, the soundtrack to which is said to be his last album under the Childish Gambino moniker. He's now set a release date for the record, shared alongside its lead single "Lithonia."

The Bando Stone & the New World soundtrack arrives on July 19 and is now available to pre-save. It follows the May re-release of 3.15.20 as Atavista that was accompanied by a world tour announcement.

Named after a city east of Atlanta, "Lithonia" is a bit of a left-turn in Childish Gambino's discography. The reverbed-out, background vocal-heavy track that begins with gospel-inspired keys shapeshifts into a rip-roaring, anthemic guitar jam less than a minute into its runtime. Give it a listen below.

