Childish Gambino Sets 'Bando Stone & the New World' Release Date, Shares "Lithonia"

Just yesterday (July 1), Donald Glover shared the trailer for Bando Stone & the New World — a film he directed and stars in, the soundtrack to which is said to be his last album under the Childish Gambino moniker. He's now set a release date for the record, shared alongside its lead single "Lithonia."

The Bando Stone & the New World soundtrack arrives on July 19 and is now available to pre-save. It follows the May re-release of 3.15.20 as Atavista that was accompanied by a world tour announcement.

Named after a city east of Atlanta, "Lithonia" is a bit of a left-turn in Childish Gambino's discography. The reverbed-out, background vocal-heavy track that begins with gospel-inspired keys shapeshifts into a rip-roaring, anthemic guitar jam less than a minute into its runtime. Give it a listen below.