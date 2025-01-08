Chat Pile's Cool World was among Exclaim!'s favourite albums of last year, and more is on the way from the noisy OKC unit in the form of a collaborative album with American guitarist and polymath Hayden Pedigo.

Pedigo revealed the collaboration in an Instagram Monday (January 6), writing that the full-length came together with Chat Pile over the past month, "all done in person working in the same room."

"We are finishing final overdubs now, but I can confidently say I've never heard anything like this album," Pedigo writes. "Apocalyptic western picking slammed through heavy riffs and maybe 90s Chicago post-rock even? [I don't know], don't want to give too much away. Not sure when y'all will ever hear this record, but I'm very stoked with what we made…."

A native of Amarillo, TX, Pedigo made his debut in 2013 with album Seven Years Late. In 2021, he signed a recording contract with independent label Mexican Summer, with whom he released 2023 album The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored.

You can hear three of Pedigo's compositions in the player below via his 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Outside of music, the artist has modelled for Gucci and ran a city council campaign in his hometown of Amarillo — a race captured in 2021 documentary film Kid Candidate.

Chat Pile's sophomore LP Cool World was named among Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2024.