Looking ahead to year head of us, Vancouver's concert calendar includes victory laps from some of 2024's biggest breakthrough acts, , as well as some classic acts still going strong. As the year's schedule comes together, here are the 10 concerts we're anticipating coming to the city in 2025.

MJ Lenderman

Rickshaw Theatre, February 21

Roots rock guitar wizard MJ Lenderman had his big breakthrough in 2024, first with his prominent role on Waxahatchee's Tigers Blood and then with his own beloved solo album Manning Fireworks, each of them landing on seemingly every year-end list under the sun. He'll have more momentum than ever heading into his 2025 tour.

Chat Pile

The Pearl, February 21

Their latest album may be called Cool World, but sludge metal crushers Chat Pile have been red hot in the past few years, as they have become one of the most acclaimed crossover artists in heavy music. Expect noisy music and urgent political messages.

Tyler, the Creator

Rogers Arena, February 28

Reformed shit disturber Tyler is the self-proclaimed "biggest out the city after Kenny," an ascent that has continued since last year's self-searching CHROMAKOPIA. The rapper is always sure to bring high-concept theatricality to his good-time bangers.

Heart

Pacific Coliseum, March 13

Heart used to call Vancouver home, and the classic rockers will be returning to their stomping grounds at long last on their Royal Flush World Tour following some health-related delays. Expect them to go crazy, crazy on 'Couv.

Franz Ferdinand

Commodore Ballroom, March 25

You will find me in the Commodore, the dark of the Commodore / It's better in the Commodore, the dark of the Commodore is mine!

Denzel Curry

PNE Forum, May 3

Speaking with Exclaim! about opening for Billie Eilish and Kid Rapper, Denzel Curry said, "Imagine you open up three times, and kill it three times in front of all these people. But you haven't done a stadium yet yourself?" He's not quite at stadium level himself, but he'll bring the PNE Forum with him to the mischievous South.

Spiritbox

PNE Forum, May 6

One of the most exciting bands in heavy music, Spiritbox are equally comfortable blasting eardrums with death growls or collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion. With their new album Eternal Blue blasting off on March 7, expect more unpredictable magic from the Vancouver Island group.

The Weather Station

Hollywood Theatre, May 15

Exclaim!'s most recent cover star brings her excellent new album Humanhood on the road. She's definitely not brat, so this won't be a hedonistic party — but her elegant art rock songs do transcend mere melancholy with their hopeful beauty.

Jack White

Commodore Ballroom, May 22–23

He was originally touring his back-to-basics new album No Name with guerrilla shows announced just a couple of days in advance, but garage rocker Jack White is thankfully giving fans a little extra warning in 2025.

Linkin Park

Rogers Arena, September 21

Reformed and with new singer Emily Armstrong in tow, Linkin Park are back with their first album and arena tour since the tragic death of previous singer Chester Bennington in 2017. Nu metal has become increasingly respected and influential in recent years, making this reconfigured lineup the ultimate combination of new and old.