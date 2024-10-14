Charli XCX took the weekend off after releasing her BRAT remix album Brat and it's completely different but also still brat, but now she's back with more: the pop prophet has dropped a new version of "Spring breakers" featuring Kesha.

The two party-girl gods teased the collaboration yesterday (October 13) on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, with Charli making the announcement alongside sharing a screenshot of a Kesha tweet about getting nominated for the BRIT Awards and having no idea who makes those decisions, defaulting to the assumption it must be Miss XCX (she's British, duh). Kesha likewise shared a screenshot of Charli designating her tweet about "being Kesha in a Hailey Bieber world" from back in March as "brat."

See both of those posts below, where you can also stream the "Spring breakers" remix. Unlike much of the album, it plays things pretty true to the original track from the deluxe version of BRAT, with Kesha delivering a spitfire verse (complete with a "TiK ToK" reference), including lyrics like, "Art is not a competition / Rating go up when the clothes come off / But a real bitch come when the dick goes soft."