Grimes's DJ set at Coachella was an infamous disaster, as a giant mechanical spider walked around the stage while the musician's tracks glitched, many of them playing at double the BPM. Don't tell any of that to Chappell Roan, however, since she has called Grimes's performance "the best set — period."

Roan reflected on her experience of seeing Grimes at Coachella during her new interview with Nardwuar the Human Serviette. Meeting at Vancouver's Neptoon Records, Nard gifted Roan with a vinyl copy of Grimes's 2010 album Halfaxa, prompting Roan to call Grimes "the coolest" and "so inspiring because she is such a freak and revels in that."

Roan added, "I saw at Coachella this year, and I was on shrooms, and it was the best set — period. It was the best set, was Grimes. I had an amazing time. I love Grimes!"

She didn't clarify if she was talking about the first weekend, with its infamous technical difficulties, or the smoother second weekend.

Watch Roan and Nardward speak below.