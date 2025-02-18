Chappell Roan Teases New Single "The Giver"

She's about to release the song she performed on 'SNL'

BY Alex HudsonPublished Feb 18, 2025

Chappell Roan is riding high after winning her first Grammy Award, and now she's preparing to follow up her huge 2024 hit "Good Luck, Babe!" with a new single.

Roan is teasing "The Giver" with a phone line, 620-HOT-TOGO, which she shared to her Instagram Story as well as on billboards. Calling that number takes fans to a prerecorded message with a series of options — such as "to book an appointment with a dentist, please press one," or to "reach our attorney, press two."

Each extension contains a new clip of "The Giver," a poppy tune with a country twang. Hear those clips below.

Roan performed "The Giver" on Saturday Night Live back in the fall. Revisit that performance below.

She Gets The Job Done - live from SNL!!
