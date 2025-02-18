Chappell Roan is riding high after winning her first Grammy Award, and now she's preparing to follow up her huge 2024 hit "Good Luck, Babe!" with a new single.

Roan is teasing "The Giver" with a phone line, 620-HOT-TOGO, which she shared to her Instagram Story as well as on billboards. Calling that number takes fans to a prerecorded message with a series of options — such as "to book an appointment with a dentist, please press one," or to "reach our attorney, press two."

Each extension contains a new clip of "The Giver," a poppy tune with a country twang. Hear those clips below.

Roan performed "The Giver" on Saturday Night Live back in the fall. Revisit that performance below.