Grimes Decides Now Is the Time to Share Two Demos

Hear "I Don't Give a Fuck, I'm Insane" and "The Feel," if you want

BY Alex HudsonPublished Feb 24, 2025

Remember when Grimes used to be known primarily as a musician? Ah, simpler time! Now, the Twitter-typing political pawn has reminded (former) fans of the good old days by sharing a couple of demos.

One of the songs, titled "I Don't Give a Fuck, I'm Insane" dates back to February 23, 2019 (the year after she started dating Elon Musk, and almost exactly a year before her most recent album, 2020's Miss Anthropocene). It's a dreamy, bass-anchored groove that has distinct glimmers of vintage Grimes, despite its stark arrangement feeling a bit half-complete.

The other song is "The Fool," an acoustic dream pop ballad full of ethereal chipmunk singing. It's a nice vibe, despite resting extremely hard on its prominent sample of Mazzy Star's "Fade into You," and sounds a bit like someone doing karaoke without knowing the original song they're singing over.

Those who are still willing to give Grimes some of their time in 2025 can listen below.


