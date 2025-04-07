Almost two years after the release of his last film Asteroid City, Wes Anderson has returned with another ensemble cast performing pastel-hued quirky dialogue and donning eccentric costumery for The Phoenician Scheme, out May 30.

Benicio Del Toro leads the cast as Zsa-zsa Korda, a rich European businessman and aviator, alongside Mia Threapleton, who plays his nun daughter. Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Mathieu Amalric and Benedict Cumberbatch also star.

Anderson directed the film and co-wrote its script alongside Roman Coppola. It finds him collaborating for a third time with Focus Features and Indian Paintbrush.

Watch the trailer below.