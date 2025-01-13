Oakville-hailing Exclaim! Class of 2020 grads Burner dropped their debut album Become Nothing via Brantford-based zBTFD Records late last year, but they're better late than never with plans for their Toronto album release party.

The band have enlisted fellow Class Of grads Olga, Sun Junkies and Lizra for support in celebrating the record, which they've described as "fantastic, fascinating next foot forward for an uncompromising outfit that's been channelling myriad hardcore, shoegaze, hip-hop and 'uncool' turn-of-the-millennium alt-rock and nü-metal influences into hair-raising live shows and a ferocious sound all its own on the shadowy outskirts of Hipsterdom for the past seven years."

Toronto's Garrison will host the record release on March 1. Advance tickets are on sale via DICE for $15 plus fees, or you can pay $25 at the door.

Gear up for the show by listening to Become Nothing below.