After a successful first outing last year, multi-dimensional music experience Project Nowhere returns to Toronto's west end this October 3 to 5. Today, festival organizers have announced the eclectic lineup of performers ranging from underground legends to up-and-coming talent (sourced locally and beyond) set to take over seven venues — Nineteen Seventy Eight, the Garrison, the Baby G, BSMT254, Bambi's and Hank's Liquor — along Dundas Street West this fall.

Lightning Bolt, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Leah Singer & Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ranaldo, Pelada, Badge Époque Ensemble, Yoo Doo Right, Eliza Niemi, Luge, Motherhood, Population II, Zoon, Sam Jr., La Sécurité, Burner, Olga, Crasher, N NAO, Atsuko Chiba, Dermabrasion, the Royal Family, Hobby, Shiv and the Carvers, Alix Fernz and more are among the acts set to deliver spellbinding sets, many of whom are recent grads of Exclaim!'s annual Class Of concert series.

Additionally, there will be DJ sets from the likes of Austra, Moon King and Sadstab, while visuals by the Oscillitarium and Anthony Piazza will be upping the multidimensional, multidisciplinary ante. Find the full lineup details below.

The first tier of three-day festival passes goes on sale Friday (July 26) at 11 a.m. ET. Individual show lineups will be announced on August 13, and tickets for those (and the second tier of three-day passes) will go on sale August 16.