Purple City Music Festival Gets ACTORS, Ethereal Tomb, Gustaf for 2024 Edition

Purple City Music Festival organizers have announced their return to Edmonton this summer and detailed the first wave of performers set to scream into the downtown core from September 6 to 8.

The lineup will be led by headliners Gustaf, Vancouver post-punks ACTORS, Conan, Pelada, Total Chaos and Urban Heat.

Other Canadian rockers joining the fray include ACTORS offshoot LEATHERS, Edmonton's own Black Mastiff, Calgary's Mares of Thrace, Gadfly and Toronto street metal outfit Ethereal Tomb.

Rounding out the first wave are the Mall, 1876, Madeline Goldstein, MVTANT, RATAS, DOOM GONG, BÖNDBREAKR, Panic Priest and Conduit.

As always, festivities will take place at multiple venues including the Starlite Room, Temple Stage, River City Revival House, the Downtown Edmonton Community League and more.

The fest has also brought back last year's extremely popular free outdoor stage and block party. As if that wasn't enough fun in the sun, organizers have added a wrestling ring to this summer's edition, with events hosted by Love Wrestling from 2 to 8 p.m. on September 6 and 7.

First-tier and VIP wristbands are on sale now at Purple City's official website, where you can also find further programming and lineup information. Stay tuned, as 50 performers have yet to be announced.