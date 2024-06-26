Boris and Melvins Are 'Twins of Evil' on New Split Album

Following a 2023 co-headlining tour, Boris and Melvins have announced a new collaborative release. The two heavy outfits will share Twins of Evil on June 30 via Amphetamine Reptile Records.

Sharing a name with that aforementioned tour, Twins of Evil features two tracks: Side A comes from Melvins (an exclusive edit of "Funny Equals Pain"), while Side B belongs to Boris ("Cry -狂叫-").

A release notes that both songs, clocking in around 20 minutes each, place "a strong emphasis on listening on analog record format."

Twins of Evil is available on CD today ahead of a vinyl release on June 30, which is now available for pre-order. Watch a teaser video for the release below.

As previously reported, Boris will embark on a North American tour playing their Amplifier Worship album in full, featuring two drummers and an extended backline.



Twins of Evil:

1. Funny Equals Pain

2. Cry -狂叫