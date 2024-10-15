It's spooooooky season! Bust out all the cute pumpkin and ghost decor, it's time to sink into witches, spirits and killers — oh my!

For those who make October a month of spooktacular watches, streamers are brimming with options for horror heads and spooky fans alike. Some offer new releases that fit the bill, like Sarah Paulson and Ariana DeBose's latest films, with others have added some older classics to their catalogues (including my personal favourite Halloween family).

For more streaming recommendations, be sure to read our past editions of Tune In or Turn Off here for more hits and misses.

Tune In: The Addams Family

(Netflix)



Spooky month isn't complete without a visit from Gomez and Morticia. There have been many iterations of The Addams Family since their debut in the 1930s, including the most recent Wednesday series starring Jenna Ortega, but the 1991 classic with Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci will forever be my favourite — and now it's newly on Netflix. They made real lemonade after all.

Turn Off: Hold Your Breath

(Disney+)



A 1930s Dust Bowl psychological thriller, Hold Your Breath lets down a striking performance from Sarah Paulson with a shaky narrative that just can't find its footing among all the flying grit. Directors Karrie Crouse and Will Joines make their debut with this barren feature, and while a lot of promise is clearly present (such as powerful moments and beautiful cinematography), this one's best left to tumble on by.

Turn Off: House of Spoils

(Prime Video)



Riding off the public's fascination with The Bear-like high-pressure kitchen drama, Ariana DeBose takes up the mantle as Chef, basking in the joys and pressures of opening up her first restaurant. Chef's good fortune takes an unfortunate turn when the spirit of the property's previous owners begins to haunt her. In attempting to balance these two flavours, House of Spoils confuses its tone and, in spite of every effort by directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy to add a pinch of confidence and a dash of creepy, the film is a bland dish.

Turn Off: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

(Netflix)



Dramatizing real-life killers comes with a unique set of challenges that Ryan Murphy didn't particularly overcome when he applied this same treatment to Jeffrey Dahmer in the first season of Monsters. Taking on the infamous Menendez brothers, Murphy takes a salacious and leering look at Lyle, Erik, their parents, and the circumstances that led to that fateful evening. Rather than exploring abuse and trauma, Monsters seems to delight in this case more than anything else.

Tune In: The Penguin

(Crave)



Taking us into the depths of Gotham's underworld, The Penguin features extraordinary performances from Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, as well as an exciting narrative to follow for eight episodes. Bringing a Sopranos-like tone and style into Batman's backyard creates an even darker and more corrupt world than we've been accustom to in recent DC iterations. It's been a strong year for television, and The Penguin is among the best.

Tune In: Revenge

(MUBI)



For those who enjoyed The Substance and its incredible performances, provocative themes and stunning visuals, be sure to check out writer and director Coralie Fargeat's directorial debut, Revenge, newly included in MUBI's The New Coven: A Female Horror Renaissance series. A visceral and stylish film, Revenge follows a young woman seeking vengeance upon her abusers. It may sound like a familiar subgenre, but similar to The Substance, Fargeat finds a unique way into the issues and themes.

Tune In: The Righteous

(CBC Gem)



The directorial debut of Canadian actor Mark O'Brien, The Righteous forms part of CBC Gem's Chills and Thrills Halloween collection. Filmed in O'Brien's home province of Newfoundland and Labrador, The Righteous gives gothic, psychological horror vibes aided by the Rock's steely landscape. It's an impressive first go in the director's chair for O'Brien, and a worthy addition to any Halloween watch list.