It's the season of love, and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a swift roundhouse kick to the head? In his first leading-man role since the incredible Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan makes his rom-com debut as Marvin Gable, a former hitman turned happy-go-lucky realtor content with the new life he has built for himself. When his partner-in-crime Rose (Ariana DeBose), whose death he helped fake before turning to civilian life, sends him cryptic Valentine's Day cards announcing her return, Marvin finds himself thrust back into the world of assassins and hitmen as his crime-lord brother Alvin, a.k.a. Knuckles (Daniel Wu), tries to track them down. Just another day in the Ke Huy Quan multiverse!

With blockbusters like the John Wick franchise, Black Panther and The Fall Guy in his portfolio, director Jonathan Eusebio's background in stunt coordination provides a huge asset to the film's action, informing shots and camerawork that complement the well-choreographed fight scenes. The fights are exciting to watch, and offer a few creative moments, as Eusebio utilizes point-of-view shots from inside household appliances as henchmen King (Marshawn Lynch) and Otis (André Eriksen) ambush Marvin inside his house.

The writing is bloated and heavy-handed, opting to over-explain at every chance it gets. Despite the two romantic leads not having any chemistry, it's sweet to see Quan and DeBose reunited, as it was DeBose who presented Quan with his well-earned Best Supporting Actor Oscar back in 2022.

Rose urges the reluctant Marvin to return back to his old life of crime as Knuckles hunts her down for embezzling money from him. Marvin, forced to fight for his new life and for Rose, faces off against his brother's seemingly endless supply of goons, a conflict more or less resolved by punching and shooting at things. Marvin's compartmentalization could have been further explored to really embellish the story's emotional beats and allow for a more compelling relationship between Marvin and Rose, but the film never really develops their connection beyond the surface level.

Despite these blunders within the film's writing, Quan, to no surprise, is the absolute heart of the film. His performance as Marvin serves as a natural progression from his previous roles, full of charm, star power and infectious likability as he delivers every line with sincerity — a feat that another actor may have struggled to sell within this film. From a former child star to making his big break once again in 2022, it's impossible not to root for Quan, even when he's carrying out criminal activities for his brother.

The supporting cast also provides some decent laughs on their own. Marshawn Lynch shows off the comedic acting chops he displayed in the 2023 high-school comedy Bottoms, and makes for an amusing and ridiculous duo with André Eriksen. Marvin's coworker Ashley (Lio Tipton) and the poetic assassin, the Raven's (Mustafa Shakir), enjoy a surprising chemistry as well, and a well-placed cameo from Property Brother Drew Scott is impossible to be mad at. Daniel Wu brings the menace as Knuckles, whose ability to turn a bubble tea straw into a formidable weapon will make you wince on the next boba run.

Love Hurts is strongest as it unapologetically embraces its absurdity. The film's ultimately sweet message that loving is worth it despite the pain it causes is on-the-nose, sure, but seeing Ke Huy Quan kick ass on the big screen will always be it.