After releasing her debut EP in October, singer and actress Sophie Thatcher has shared a cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" from her most recent horror film Heretic.

In Heretic, Thatcher plays Sister Barnes, a Mormon missionary who makes the mistake of knocking on Hugh Grant's door with her fellow sister, finding themselves as unwilling participants in a theological experiment. Thatcher's version of the Dylan classic is laden with Mazzy Star-inspired instrumentals, and its eerie, moody ambience and delicate vocals fit the themes of the film perfectly.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Thatcher noted, "The cover version feels very melancholic and feminine, and more dreamy and atmospheric, whereas [Dylan's] is far more straightforward. There's so many parallels to the movie that it was almost an obvious choice."

In a video with A24 Music, Thatcher also shared a look into the studio where she recorded the cover and gave insight into the recording process.

Listen to Thatcher's cover below.



