From awkward red carpet interviews to becoming a self-proclaimed Blackpink fan to a brush with tabletop roleplaying in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and becoming a Oompa Loompa in Wonka, Hugh Grant continues his quest to show everyone he's more than just a British heartthrob. Grant returns to the horror world with A24's latest endeavour, Heretic, with all the theological mansplaining that Saw's John Kramer could be proud of.

Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Heretic is another brush with the world of religious horror, a niche that has terrorized horror fans and the religiously traumatized for years. Their previous writing collaborations on A Quiet Place, Haunt and The Boogeyman, make the duo well equipped to craft a compelling horror film; in Heretic, they're ready to show Grant's sinister side on the big screen.

Heretic follows Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East), two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Paxton, born and raised in the church, maintains an unconditionally cheerful disposition, while Thatcher's well-placed micro-expressions characterize Barnes as the more reserved, wearier person, complementing the sunnier Paxton. The two sisters contain an acute awareness of how others perceive them, but are steadfast in their mission as they go door to door hoping to welcome more people into their faith, employing all of the expected reserved politeness of good Mormon girls.

The two missionaries arrive at the door of Mr. Reed (Grant), who invites them inside under the guise that his "wife" is in the other room, as the girls are not allowed to enter without another woman present. It's difficult to not trust the friendly and charming Mr. Reed, and believing that his wife is in the kitchen making blueberry pie, the two girls enter his home. A naturally curious individual, Mr. Reed already shares a general interest in religion, and the girls are happy to indulge in conversation. However, as his questions become more intrusive and sinister, the girls realize that Mr. Reed does not, in fact, have a wife. Soon, Paxton and Barnes find themselves as unwilling participants in a twisted theological experiment.

Grant's natural charm makes it hard not to hang on to each word that leaves his mouth — especially when it's his rendition of Radiohead's "Creep." He's a creep, he's a weirdo.

He envelops Paxton and Barnes into a maze as he challenges the two missionaries' faith, conflating religion with pop culture and board games in an attempt to disarm them. The tight pacing of the beginning of the film establishes slowly unravels towards the end of the first act, but each twist ensures that anyone about to check out is immediately snapped back into the world that Beck and Woods have so intentionally created.

The well-crafted production design and unique, agile camerawork emphasizes both the physical and religious claustrophobia that Barnes and Paxton feel as they try to escape Mr. Reed's house. Thatcher and East are well matched as Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton; where Barnes is the more rational and jaded out of the two, she is quick to action and ready to challenge Reed head-on. Paxton takes longer to adjust to danger, but her unwavering faith in Barnes and herself makes her a compelling character who's easy to root for when she's spurred into action. The girls' ability to volley theological criticisms back-and-forth with Mr. Reed make them worthy opponents.

Barbarian meets Saw meets Martyrs, Beck and Woods craft an ominous sense of danger throughout the film that's as engaging as it is troubling. While Heretic's theological critiques remain generally surface-level, audiences may have to suspend their disbelief when listening to the dialogue. Mr. Reed's grandiose, movie-villain monologues mostly work, but it bears the question if another actor could pull off this role at all. Grant's likability is inherent to the success of Reed's character, as his familiar presence puts audiences at ease, just as he did with the two missionaries. Seeing Grant be truly sinister is a treat, and it separates him from being just another family member who discovered atheism and wants to share it with everyone over a holiday dinner.

A dizzying spiral into belief and disbelief, Heretic is a moody theology class that has the ability to resonate with believers and non-believers alike. Each actor presents a nuanced performance that forces audiences to lean in just a little bit closer as they hang on to every single word. Listen if you dare.