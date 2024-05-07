Prime Video Taps Michelle Yeoh for 'Blade Runner' Sequel Series

Blade Runner is making its way to the small screen. Prime Video has ordered a TV series entitled Blade Runner 2099, with Michelle Yeoh set to star.

The show will be a sequel to both the original film and 2017's Blade Runner 2049. Yeoh will play Olwen, a dying replicant, as per Variety. Original director Ridley Scott will be an executive producer.

Blade Runner 2099 will also follow the 2021 animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

No release date has been shared for the new show as of time of publication. While we wait, revisit our 9/10 review of Blade Runner 2049.