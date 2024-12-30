While spending more time in front of a screen was almost certainly not included in anyone's New Year's resolutions, it's important to be gentle with ourselves — and realistic about these things! Before you get caught up in the whirlwind of yet another 365-day cycle that will simultaneously fly by and drag on, why not enjoy some of the new streaming content Paramount+ has to offer for the month of January?
The streamer's first big original content push for 2025 is the new Star Trek film Section 31, which was filmed in Toronto. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Michelle Yeoh reprises her beloved Emperor Philippa Georgiou character from the Star Trek: Discovery series and must face the sins of her past after joining a secret division of Starfleet.
In addition to being able to check out all eight serial killing-seasons of Dexter and Dexter: New Blood on the platform, the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin — featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar — will premiere a new episode on the platform weekly starting January 10. You can also expect new episodes of The Agency, Landman, SpongeBob SquarePants, FBI True and The Loud House, as well as full seasons of Pawl Patrol, Ridiculousness and Longmire.
Get your marmalade ready, because the unequivocal cinematic masterpiece that is Paddington 2 will also be available on the platform just ahead of the long-awaited Paddington in Peru threequel hitting theatres on January 17.
If this clean slate has you feeling more organized than usual, devise your watchlist by checking out what else is next on streaming for the month on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.
January 7
A Simple Favor
The Poison Rose
Paw Patrol, S6
January 9
Paddington 2
January 10
J.l Family Ranch
J.l Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift
Ridiculousness, S40–41
Dexter: Original Sin, new episode
The Agency, new episode
January 12
Landman, new episode *
January 13
I Am Ready, Warden
January 14
FBI True, S6 premiere
Robin Hood
The Misfits
January 16
Hollywood Squares, series premiere
January 17
Longmire, S1–6
Henry Danger: The Movie
The Agency, new episode
January 21
Daddy's Home
SpongeBob SquarePants, new episode block
The Loud House, new episode block
January 24
Star Trek: Section 31 *
Patriots Day
Dexter: Original Sin, new episode
The Agency, new episode
January 28
Bombshell
January 31
MTV Unplugged Presents: LL Cool J from the Rock the Bells Festival
Dexter: Original Sin, new episode
* Paramount+ original