While spending more time in front of a screen was almost certainly not included in anyone's New Year's resolutions, it's important to be gentle with ourselves — and realistic about these things! Before you get caught up in the whirlwind of yet another 365-day cycle that will simultaneously fly by and drag on, why not enjoy some of the new streaming content Paramount+ has to offer for the month of January?

The streamer's first big original content push for 2025 is the new Star Trek film Section 31, which was filmed in Toronto. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Michelle Yeoh reprises her beloved Emperor Philippa Georgiou character from the Star Trek: Discovery series and must face the sins of her past after joining a secret division of Starfleet.

In addition to being able to check out all eight serial killing-seasons of Dexter and Dexter: New Blood on the platform, the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin — featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar — will premiere a new episode on the platform weekly starting January 10. You can also expect new episodes of The Agency, Landman, SpongeBob SquarePants, FBI True and The Loud House, as well as full seasons of Pawl Patrol, Ridiculousness and Longmire.

Get your marmalade ready, because the unequivocal cinematic masterpiece that is Paddington 2 will also be available on the platform just ahead of the long-awaited Paddington in Peru threequel hitting theatres on January 17.

If this clean slate has you feeling more organized than usual, devise your watchlist by checking out what else is next on streaming for the month on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.

January 7

A Simple Favor

The Poison Rose

Paw Patrol, S6

January 9

Paddington 2



January 10

J.l Family Ranch

J.l Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift

Ridiculousness, S40–41

Dexter: Original Sin, new episode

The Agency, new episode

January 12

Landman, new episode *

January 13

I Am Ready, Warden

January 14

FBI True, S6 premiere

Robin Hood

The Misfits



January 16

Hollywood Squares, series premiere



January 17

Longmire, S1–6

Henry Danger: The Movie

The Agency, new episode



January 21

Daddy's Home

SpongeBob SquarePants, new episode block

The Loud House, new episode block



January 24

Star Trek: Section 31 *

Patriots Day

Dexter: Original Sin, new episode

The Agency, new episode

January 28

Bombshell

January 31

MTV Unplugged Presents: LL Cool J from the Rock the Bells Festival

Dexter: Original Sin, new episode

* Paramount+ original