Watch the First Trailer for Robert Eggers's 'Nosferatu'

Robert Eggers's Nosferatu is among Exclaim!'s Most Anticipated Films of 2024, and its first trailer has now arrived.

The preliminary tease gives only a glimpse of Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok, while also spotlighting Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Hutter, the "haunted young woman" the titular vampire becomes infatuated with.

The film's cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson and Simon McBurney.

As previously reported, Nosferatu arrives in theatres on Christmas Day (December 25).

Nosferatu marks Eggers's third film with producer Chris Columbus, following The Witch and The Lighthouse.