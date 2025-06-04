Prolific singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith has unveiled his 20th album. Hangover Terrace is out August 29 via Cooking Vinyl / Pheromone Recordings.

The hangover in question is one "from the last few years of pandemic and life knocking us around," Sexsmith said in a press release. The album's lead single, "Don't Lose Sight," is out today.

With the announcement, Sexsmith has detailed a lengthy fall tour including a slew of Canadian dates. After travelling through many of the eastern States in September, he'll come back home to St. Catharines, ON, to play FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre on October 19. From there, he'll visit a few more Ontario cities before heading westward, stopping in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Sherwood Park, AB, and Calgary before a few BC shows. He'll finish off his jaunt by returning to Ontario to play London, Toronto and Parry Sound, where the tour will end on November 16.

Tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow (June 5) at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Ticketmaster.

Check out "Don't Lose Sight" and the full run of tour dates below.



Ron Sexsmith 2025 Tour Dates:

09/04 New York City, NY - City Winery Loft

09/05 Bryn Mawr, PA - Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts

09/06 Cambridge, MA - Club Passim

09/07 Cambridge, MA - Club Passim

09/09 Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

09/10 Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena

09/11 Fairfield, CT - Stage One

09/12 Montclair, NJ - Outpost in the Burbs

09/17 Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java

09/21 Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

09/24 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

09/25 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk

09/26 Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

10/19 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

10/22 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts and Events

10/23 Peterborough, ON - Market Hall Performing Arts Centre

10/24 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

10/28 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

10/29 Saskatoon, SK - The Capitol Music Club

10/31 Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place Theatre

11/01 Calgary, AB - The GRAND

11/04 Sidney, BC - Mary Winspear Centre – Charlie White Theatre

11/05 Parksville, BC - Knox United Church

11/07 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

11/13 London, ON - Aeolian Hall

11/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/16 Parry Sound, ON - Charles W. Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts