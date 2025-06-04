Prolific singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith has unveiled his 20th album. Hangover Terrace is out August 29 via Cooking Vinyl / Pheromone Recordings.
The hangover in question is one "from the last few years of pandemic and life knocking us around," Sexsmith said in a press release. The album's lead single, "Don't Lose Sight," is out today.
With the announcement, Sexsmith has detailed a lengthy fall tour including a slew of Canadian dates. After travelling through many of the eastern States in September, he'll come back home to St. Catharines, ON, to play FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre on October 19. From there, he'll visit a few more Ontario cities before heading westward, stopping in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Sherwood Park, AB, and Calgary before a few BC shows. He'll finish off his jaunt by returning to Ontario to play London, Toronto and Parry Sound, where the tour will end on November 16.
Tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow (June 5) at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Ticketmaster.
Check out "Don't Lose Sight" and the full run of tour dates below.
Ron Sexsmith 2025 Tour Dates:
09/04 New York City, NY - City Winery Loft
09/05 Bryn Mawr, PA - Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts
09/06 Cambridge, MA - Club Passim
09/07 Cambridge, MA - Club Passim
09/09 Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
09/10 Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena
09/11 Fairfield, CT - Stage One
09/12 Montclair, NJ - Outpost in the Burbs
09/17 Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java
09/21 Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic
09/24 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
09/25 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk
09/26 Minneapolis, MN - Dakota
10/19 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
10/22 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts and Events
10/23 Peterborough, ON - Market Hall Performing Arts Centre
10/24 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
10/28 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
10/29 Saskatoon, SK - The Capitol Music Club
10/31 Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place Theatre
11/01 Calgary, AB - The GRAND
11/04 Sidney, BC - Mary Winspear Centre – Charlie White Theatre
11/05 Parksville, BC - Knox United Church
11/07 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
11/13 London, ON - Aeolian Hall
11/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
11/16 Parry Sound, ON - Charles W. Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts