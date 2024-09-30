Months away from Nosferatu arriving in theatres, Robert Eggers's new film now has an official trailer.

While the film's first tease focused on Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Hutter, we now get a greater introduction to Nicholas Hoult's Thomas Hutter and Willem Dafoe's professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz — as well as the horror Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok is wreaking.

The two-minute trailer packs in shots of strange occult symbols, streets overrun with rats, darkened woods lit only by torches, screaming children, bloody eyeballs and the shadowy vampire who has yet to be revealed. Take it all in via the player below.

Among Exclaim!'s Most Anticipated Films of 2024, Nosferatu is Eggers's third film with producer Chris Columbus, following The Witch and The Lighthouse.

As previously reported, Nosferatu arrives in theatres on Christmas Day (December 25).